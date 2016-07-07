ROME, July 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Aid agencies
have hailed the passage of a U.S. bill that aims to eliminate
hunger and poverty around the world by helping smallholder
farmers, especially women, with investments targeted at
increasing productivity and improving nutrition.
The Global Food Security Act of 2016, which enshrines in law
the U.S. government's global hunger initiative Feed the Future,
is designed to promote food security, resilience, and nutrition
through investments in agriculture.
"Small farmers provide about 80 percent of food in very poor
regions and being able to empower them is probably one of the
best ways to address world hunger and food security," Jim
French, Oxfam America's senior policy advisor for agriculture,
told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
He praised the bill's focus on empowering women farmers who
in some regions are the majority of those who grow food.
The bipartisan bill, which was passed by the U.S. Congress
on Wednesday, is also aimed at building resilience and promoting
secure and transparent property rights.
"Investments in basic nutrition have been shown to yield
extraordinary returns to the local economy, more effectively
fighting extreme poverty than almost any other area of
international development," Tom Hart, North America executive
director for the ONE Campaign, said in a statement.
Richard Stearns, World Vision U.S. president, said the bill
was a "real victory" for children and families around the globe
who suffer from hunger and poverty.
According to the United Nations, 795 million people
worldwide go to bed hungry, about 50 percent of them farmers.
South Asia, where as many as 281 million people do not have
enough food, faces the highest burden of hunger. Sub-Saharan
Africa has the highest prevalence of hunger with 23 percent of
the population not getting enough to eat.
U.S. President Barack Obama has made food security a
priority of his development agenda. In 2013, he said it was a
"moral imperative" to end hunger in Africa, the world's poorest
continent.
The Global Food Security Act ensures that programmes like
Feed the Future continue after Obama leaves office.
