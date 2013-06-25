* AIDS drugs being given to more HIV positive pregnant women
* But children's access to treatment is "unacceptably low"
* New infections in children in Nigeria, Angola a concern
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, June 25 Seven countries in sub-Saharan
Africa, the world's worst-hit region in the global AIDS
epidemic, have cut the number of new HIV infections in children
by 50 percent since 2009, the United Nations AIDS programme said
on Tuesday.
The dramatic reductions - in Botswana, Ethiopia, Ghana,
Malawi, Namibia, South Africa and Zambia - mean tens of
thousands more babies are now being born free of HIV, UNAIDS
said in a report on its Global Plan to tackle the disease in
around 20 of the worst affected countries.
Overall, across 21 priority countries in Africa, there were
130,000 fewer new HIV infections among children in 2012 - a drop
of 38 percent since 2009 - mostly due to increased drug
treatment of pregnant women with the virus.
"The progress in the majority of countries is a strong
signal that with focused efforts every child can be born free
from HIV," said Michel Sidibé, UNAIDS' executive director.
"But progress has stalled in some countries with high
numbers of new HIV infections. We need to find out why and
remove the bottlenecks which are preventing scale-up."
Among places causing concern, UNAIDS said, are Angola and
Nigeria, where new infections in children have increased and
remained unchanged respectively since 2009.
Nigeria has the largest number of children acquiring HIV in
the region, with nearly 60,000 new infections in 2012.
And for those children who do become infected, access to
AIDS drugs that can keep their disease in check is "unacceptably
low", UNAIDS said, with only 3 in 10 children getting the AIDS
medicines they need in most priority countries.
The report said much of the reduction in new HIV cases in
children was thanks to more use of AIDS drug treatment for
HIV-positive pregnant women. Coverage rates were above 75
percent in many of the priority countries, it said.
AIDS medicines known as antiretroviral therapy not only
improve the health of mothers with the human immunodeficiency
virus (HIV) that causes AIDS, but can also prevent HIV from
being transmitted to their children.
Botswana and South Africa have reduced mother to child HIV
transmission rates to 5 percent or less, according to UNAIDS.
Eric Goosby, global AIDS coordinator for the United States
government, called on the international community to "continue
working together to see the day when no children are born with
HIV, which is within our reach".
(Editing by Alison Williams)