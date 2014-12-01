LONDON, Dec 1 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Lack of access
to clean water and basic sanitation in southern Africa hampers
the fight against HIV/AIDS by reducing the effectiveness of
life-saving drugs, according to a study marking World AIDS Day.
Access to clean water is essential for HIV-positive patients
who receive antiretroviral (ARV) drugs, because they need 1.5
litres of water per day just to absorb the medicine, said a
report published by WaterAid and SAfAIDS charities.
Diarrhoea, a disease related to contaminated water which
affects 90 percent of people living with HIV in southern Africa,
also compromises the effectiveness of ARV drugs.
"There has not ... been a focus on making sure people living
with HIV/AIDS also have clean water, basic toilets and the means
to wash themselves and keep their surroundings clean," Barbara
Frost, WaterAid chief executive, said in a statement.
Over a third of sub-Saharan Africa's population, where 70
percent of world's HIV-positive people live, do not have access
to clean water and the majority do not have access to adequate
sanitation.
The study focused on HIV-positive people living in Lesotho,
Mozambique, Swaziland and Zambia, some of the countries with the
highest HIV prevalence in the world.
Research showed that in all four countries access to clean
water was difficult because water points were far away, supplies
were intermittent or the price of water was high.
Long queues at water points also prove a challenge for
HIV-positive patients who need to keep to strict ARV medication
schedules.
A person living with HIV needs 100 litres of water per day
for drinking, food preparation and washing, and mothers living
with HIV need clean water for baby formula.
AIDS campaigners said on Monday the world had finally
reached "the beginning of the end" of the AIDS pandemic that has
infected and killed millions in the past 30 years but warned
that gains could easily be reversed.
"If the world does not prioritise water and sanitation
hygiene issues, all gains made in the HIV response will be
reversed," said Lois Chingandu, SAfAIDS executive director.
