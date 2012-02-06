CHICAGO Feb 6 Drugs used to treat
children infected with the virus that causes AIDS do not appear
to increase the risk of psychiatric problems in children, U.S.
researchers said on Monday.
Scientists have been worried about the high rates of
psychiatric and academic problems in children infected with the
human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV -- the virus that causes
AIDS.
"The question that is coming up is why do they have so many
issues? Is it their HIV, is it their antiretrovirals or is it
other factors?" said Dr. Sharon Nachman of Stony Brook
University in New York, who worked on the study published in
Archives of Pediatrics & Adolescent Medicine.
In an earlier study, the team found similarly high rates of
psychiatric problems in children with HIV and in those who have
a family member with HIV, suggesting that stresses in the
environment likely play some role.
For the latest study, Nachman and colleagues looked
specifically at children with HIV in an attempt to tease out
some of those answers.
They analyzed data on 319 HIV-infected children and
adolescents aged between 6 and 17 years who were enrolled in the
International Maternal Pediatrics Adolescent AIDS Clinical
Trials Group study.
A third of the children had at least one psychiatric
disorder, such as depression or attention deficit hyperactivity
disorder (ADHD).
The team also reviewed the children's disease history and
markers of disease severity, such as their viral load -- the
levels of the virus in their blood -- and measures of
infection-fighting cells known as CD4 cells.
The team found no link between the HIV drugs known as
antiretrovirals that the children were taking to control their
disease and any psychiatric problem.
"It wasn't the antiretrovirals. It didn't matter which
antiretrovirals the kids used. Those didn't predict or prevent a
kid from getting a psychiatric illness" or having social or
academic problems, Nachman said in a telephone interview.
When they looked at severity of the disease, as measured by
how much virus was in the blood or how well the immune system
was working, the results were mixed.
For example, they said children who entered the study with a
lower CD4 percentage -- a reflection of the number of
infection-fighting cells in the blood -- had less severe
depression.
But children who had high levels of the HIV virus in their
blood when they entered the study had more severe depression.
However, severity of disease did appear to play a role when
it came to critical cognitive skills known as executive
functioning.
The team found children who had the most severe disease when
they entered the study did worse on tests of executive
functioning, such as remembering a sequence of numbers, Nachman
said.
"It appears if you had a high viral load at a young age or a
low CD4 percentage, you did get a hit on your brain" in terms of
executive functioning, Nachman said.
The study does not prove cause and effect, but Nachman said
it does suggest that HIV infection could affect the brain.
Some doctors are debating about whether to treat a child who
has less severe disease, Nachman said, but added that tests of
the immune system or levels of the virus may not reveal the
whole picture.
