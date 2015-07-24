By Aditya Kalra and Zeba Siddiqui
| NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, July 24
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, July 24 India's fight against
AIDS is being jeopardised by a cut in social spending by Prime
Minister Narendra Modi's government, with health workers being
laid off and programmes to prevent the spread of the deadly
disease curtailed.
With about 2.1 million people infected with HIV in 2013,
India has the most cases in the Asia-Pacific, according to the
World Health Organisation, but new infections have fallen more
than 20 percent over the past 14 years.
Despite the progress, India accounted for most of the
estimated 340,000 new infections in the Asia-Pacific last year
and any cut-back to prevention programmes risks seeing rates
rise, experts say.
The government anti-AIDS programme had been in trouble for
more than a year, with bureaucratic delays and a funding crunch
resulting in shortages of condoms and drugs.
Then in February, Modi slashed the 2015-16 central AIDS
budget by 22 percent, asking states to fill the gap.
States have been slow to respond, and to make things worse,
have fallen behind in disbursing the smaller amounts they have
received.
With thousands of workers unpaid for months, the National
AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) is warning of damage to
programmes.
"There is not only loss of morale, but also attrition,"
Navreet Singh Kang, the top official at NACO, wrote in a letter
obtained by Reuters that he sent to all states on May 13.
"Loss of trained staff would be a serious blow for due
functioning of the programme ... There is real need to maintain
focus, coverage and intensity."
Three AIDS prevention units in states with high rates of HIV
have ordered that up to 25 percent of prevention workers be laid
off and have curtailed projects and services, other government
letters seen by Reuters showed.
The layoffs began in two states on July 1.
"We are not throwing away the programme, but we are resizing
it as per availability of funds," one NACO official said.
"OUT OF OUR CONTROL"
In Modi's home state of Gujarat, the Ahmedabad city AIDS
prevention unit has not paid staff since January, a letter from
the unit to its non-governmental partners dated June 29 showed.
The number of community workers promoting safe sex will be
reduced by 80 percent in Delhi from August.
Nochiketa Mohanty, India manager for global advocacy group
AIDS Healthcare Foundation, warned the cuts would mean fewer
infections being detected.
"How will people be aware of HIV testing? They are unlikely
to be tested if prevention activities are curtailed," he said.
In the Philippines, HIV infection rates rebounded after a
successful prevention programme was scaled back, the U.N. envoy
for AIDS in Asia told India's The Caravan magazine in April.
Modi's government denies it has reduced overall funding,
saying states can pick up the slack.
As part of a major overhaul to boost infrastructure spending
and give regions more autonomy, Modi this year asked states to
contribute more for public welfare in return for a larger share
of federal taxes.
But state governments are not obliged to spend the extra tax
revenue on social programmes.
Four months after the reform was introduced, AIDS prevention
units in Delhi, Maharashtra and Gujarat have said their
governments have not started contributing, or said how much, and
when, they will.
AIDS units were already reeling after the government last
year stopped giving money to them directly, instead channelling
more funds through state governments, where decisions often get
bogged down in red tape.
In the northeastern state of Nagaland, which has India's
highest HIV rate, the crunch means AIDS workers are unable to
get out to the villages in hills on the border with Myanmar to
fight the disease, said state AIDS official L. Watikala.
"We can't do anything, it is out of our control. People are
at risk, naturally," she said.
Maharashtra state AIDS official Kushalsinh Pardeshi told
Reuters that NACO had promised 80 percent of last year's
funding, which would cover basic services.
"But outreach and awareness activities would have to be
curtailed," he said.
Modi's office and the health ministry, which controls NACO,
did not respond to requests for comment.
(Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Robert Birsel)