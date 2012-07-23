* Infection rates highest for men under 30
* Risk among young black gay men in US rivals countries in
Africa
By Julie Steenhuysen
WASHINGTON, July 23 A study of black gay and
bisexual men in six U.S. cities found HIV infection rates that
were 50 percent higher than among their white counterparts, and
rates were even higher for men under the age of 30 in the same
community, researchers said on Monday.
The research, presented at the International AIDS Conference
in Washington on Monday, offers stronger evidence to existing
estimates that young black men who have sex with men represent
the leading edge of the U.S. HIV epidemic.
The team said the overall infection rates among U.S. black
gay and bisexual men rival those seen in sub-Saharan African
countries that are hardest hit by the virus that causes AIDS.
"I'm shocked and I'm worried," said Dr. Carlos del Rio, a
researcher at Emory University in Atlanta, who led the study.
"It's a public health emergency. It is something we as a nation
should not allow to happen," he said.
The study, conducted between 2009 and 2011, enrolled a total
of 1,553 gay and bisexual men from six cities: Atlanta, Boston,
New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.
Most of the men identified themselves as black, del Rio
said, and while not all identified themselves as gay or
bisexual, they were having unprotected sex with men.
The team tested all of the men for HIV infection, and
referred those who were infected to get treatment.
They continued to follow those who were not infected for a
year, and found that overall, 2.3 percent of the men in the
study became infected with HIV, a rate 50 percent higher than
white men who have sex with men.
The numbers were more startling when the researchers looked
at men under the age of 30. In these men, 5.9 percent were
infected with HIV at the end of the study period, a rate three
times higher than white men who have sex with men.
The study also highlighted the problem of high infection
rates and low testing rates. Of the men in the study who had not
been tested for HIV or did not know their status, 12 percent had
positive tests at the start of the study.
The six-city study was funded by the National Institutes of
Health.
In a separate ongoing study by researchers at Emory looking
at 709 men who have sex with men in Atlanta, researchers found
that while both blacks and whites had comparable levels of risky
sexual behaviors, blacks in the group were more than twice as
likely to be infected with HIV as whites.
"Differences in individual risk behavior don't explain the
large disparities in HIV prevalence and incidence between black
and white MSM (men who have sex with men)," Eli Rosenberg, one
of the study's authors, said in a statement.
Rosenberg said strategies to address these disparities
needed to include increased HIV testing and treatment of all men
who test positive with HIV drugs, which have been shown to cut
the risk of transmitting HIV to a sexual partner by 96 percent.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by David Brunnstrom)