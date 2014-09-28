(Adds union comment, Air France reaction to end of strike)
PARIS, Sept 28 Air France pilots called off on
Sunday a two-week strike that had cost the airline more than 280
million euros ($355 million), despite continued deadlock with
managers over the development of the firm's low-cost operations.
The pilots launched their strike in an effort to force Air
France's Franco-Dutch parent Air France-KLM to revise
plans to expand its low-cost brand, Transavia, fearing that the
project would erode their own pay and conditions.
However, they came under increasing pressure to return to
work, with France's Socialist prime minister, Manuel Valls,
denouncing on Friday the pilots' "egotism".
"It is our duty as union representatives to know when to end
a strike, when we know there will not be any progress," the main
Air France pilot union SNPL said.
"We are asking pilots to resume flying, knowing that
tensions are inevitable, to allow for the climate to calm down."
After the strike was called off, Air France said
it planned to speed up the development of Transavia, which it
believes is vital for the well-being of the company at a time
when myriad low-cost airlines are taking root across Europe.
"This ending of the conflict reinforces the company's
determination to makes its economic model evolve in order to
cement its leadership," Air France said in a statement.
It added that the project would create 1,000 jobs in France,
including 250 pilot jobs.
The walkout has grounded up to 60 percent of flights in
recent days and Air France said services already cancelled on
Sunday and Monday because of the strike would remain closed,
with a progressive return to normal only expected from Tuesday.
Facing growing price pressure, Air France announced this
month that it planned to beef up Transavia, more than doubling
passenger numbers to 20 million by 2017 and developing a
significant part of the business outside France.
The French pilots had tried to convince the company to offer
the same contracts to those flying for Transavia as it gives its
own pilots, regardless of where they were based. The airline
said this was incompatible with the low-cost model.
The dispute highlighted discrepancies in wages, labour
conditions and welfare coverage between European countries which
are theoretically part of a single market for goods and
services, but in fact compete with each other for jobs.
Air France said it regretted that in spite of lengthy
negotiations with the unions, including 15 hours of talks on
Saturday, an agreement had not been reached.
Valls called on all involved to "reconquer trust" and resume
the airline's development "notably through its subsidiary
Transavia France which represents an obvious asset in the
high-growth market of low-cost" airline travel.
The government is a 16 percent shareholder in the group and
sits on the board.
($1 = 0.7885 euro)
