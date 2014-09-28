PARIS, Sept 28 Air France pilots have decided to
end to a two-week strike that crippled the French airline, a
union official told Reuters on Sunday.
Air France had been locked in a dispute with pilots over
plans to create a low-cost operation, triggering a walkout that
has cost it up to 20 million euros ($25 million) a day.
"I can confirm that the SNPL (the airline's main union) has
decided to put an end to the strike," Julien Doboz, spokesman
for the sister Air France pilot union SPAF, told Reuters.
Nobody at SNPL was immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt and Sophie Louet; Editing by
Andrew Heavens)