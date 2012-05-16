* AIG spun AIA off in 2010
* Sold some shares in March, still holds 18.6 pct
May 16 Bailed-out insurer American International
Group Inc will sell its shares in Asian insurer AIA
Group Ltd after a lock-up period expires in early
September, Chief Executive Bob Benmosche said on Wednesday.
Benmosche said the shares "will be liquidated after Sept.
4," according to a transcript of AIG's annual shareholder
meeting on its website. He said the sale would help decrease
volatility in AIG's earnings.
AIG spun off two-thirds of AIA in 2010 as part of a package
of asset sales to repay its $182 billion U.S. government rescue.
Fluctuations in AIA's share price have caused large swings in
AIG's earnings since then, with quarterly gains or losses of
more than $1 billion commonplace.
AIG sold part of the stake in March, raising around $6
billion and leaving it with 18.6 percent of AIA, one of Asia's
three largest insurers.
Since that sale, which included the lock-up provision, AIA
shares have fallen 2.8 percent. At current levels the remaining
stake is worth $7.6 billion.