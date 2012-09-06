HONG KONG, Sept 6 U.S. insurer American International Group plans to raise up to $2 billion by selling part of its stake in AIA Group Ltd, IFR reported on Thursday, citing a term sheet of the deal.

AIG is offering about 600 million shares in a range of HK$25.75 TO HK$26.75 each, equivalent to a discount of 2.1 percent and a premium of 1.7 percent to AIA's Thursday close of HK$26.3, the term sheet showed. IFR is a Thomson Reuters publication.

The deal comes two days after a lockup on the shares expired on Sept. 4 and six months after AIG sold a $6 billion stake in AIA.

Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs were hired to jointly manage the offering.