April 3 American International Group Inc's
board of directors is "actively engaged in the process
of identifying the right individual to serve" as the insurance
company's chief executive, its chairman wrote in a letter to
shareholders on Monday.
AIG's board and management "believe strongly that we are on
the right strategic path" and expect to "gain the benefit" of
actions the insurer took in 2016 with a "significantly improved
risk profile and more efficient cost base," wrote Douglas
Steenland, AIG's non-executive chairman of the board, in a
letter that accompanied the insurer's 2016 annual report.
