Amazon lent $1 bln to merchants to boost sales on its marketplace
June 7 Amazon.com Inc has stepped up lending to third-party sellers on its site who are looking to grow their business, a company executive said in an interview on Wednesday.
Aug 3 American International Group Inc is looking for the right time and the right price to sell its stake in the Asian insurer AIA Group Ltd, Chief Executive Bob Benmosche said on Friday.
On a conference call with analysts, Benmosche also said AIG still intends to take its airplane leasing business ILFC public, but "the markets have not been very receptive."
HONG KONG, June 8 A consortium of private equity firms TPG Capital Management and MBK Partners, as well as telecoms firm HKBN Ltd, are preparing separate bids for the fixed-line phone unit of Hong Kong's richest man, Li Ka-Shing, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.