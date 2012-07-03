BRIEF-Finecobank Banca total net inflows in May at EUR 464 million
* TOTAL NET INFLOWS IN MAY AT EUR 464 MILLION Source text for Eikon:
July 3 A company run by former American International Group Inc Chief Executive Maurice "Hank" Greenberg may pursue a $25 billion lawsuit against the U.S. government, in which it called the 2008 federal bailout of the insurer unconstitutional.
Judge Thomas Wheeler of the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, in a decision issued on Monday, dismissed part of the case brought by Greenberg's company Starr International Co, but allowed other claims to proceed.
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 14