July 3 A company run by former American International Group Inc Chief Executive Maurice "Hank" Greenberg may pursue a $25 billion lawsuit against the U.S. government, in which it called the 2008 federal bailout of the insurer unconstitutional.

Judge Thomas Wheeler of the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, in a decision issued on Monday, dismissed part of the case brought by Greenberg's company Starr International Co, but allowed other claims to proceed.