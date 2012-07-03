* Ex-AIG CEO called insurer's bailout unconstitutional
* Judge rejects US bid to dismiss $25 billion lawsuit
* Justice Department declines to comment
By Jonathan Stempel
July 3 Former American International Group Inc
Chief Executive Maurice "Hank" Greenberg may pursue a
$25 billion lawsuit accusing the U.S. government of engineering
an unconstitutional bailout of the insurer, a federal judge
ruled.
Judge Thomas Wheeler of the U.S. Court of Federal Claims
allowed most of the case brought on behalf of Greenberg's
company Starr International Co, which once held a 12 percent AIG
stake, to proceed, while dismissing some claims.
Starr sued the government last November, saying its taking
of a 79.9 percent AIG stake and extending an $85 billion credit
line with an onerous initial 14.5 percent interest rate deprived
shareholders of their due process and equal protection rights.
Once the world's largest insurer by market value, AIG
received the bailout on Sept. 16, 2008 at the height of the
global financial crisis, as losses were skyrocketing from risky
bets on mortgage debt through credit default swaps.
Starr claimed the government improperly seized control as a
means to provide a "backdoor bailout" to Goldman Sachs Group Inc
and other trading partners. Some partners were ultimately
paid 100 cents on the dollar.
In a 49-page, single-spaced decision on Monday, Wheeler said
"whether AIG or the government caused or contributed to the dire
financial situation of AIG," and whether AIG was the ultimate
intended beneficiary of the bailout, remain open issues.
"Given the existing factual disputes on these issues, the
court denies the government's request to dismiss Starr's takings
claim on the basis that the loan agreement was a rescue of AIG
from the consequences of its own business risks," he wrote.
FAILURE OF OWN MAKING?
Wheeler added that Starr had "alleged sufficiently that the
government coerced AIG's board" into accepting a bailout.
The government had countered that AIG had "asked and agreed
to be rescued by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, electing
to save itself from a failure of its own making."
The Court of Federal Claims sits in Washington, D.C., and
handles lawsuits seeking money from the government. Starr sued
there on behalf of itself and other AIG shareholders.
Charles Miller, a spokesman for the U.S. Department of
Justice, declined to comment. A lawyer for Greenberg declined
immediate comment. AIG declined to comment.
NEW YORK LAWSUIT
The estimated damages reflected what Starr called the value
of the government's stake on Jan. 14, 2011, when it swapped AIG
preferred stock for 562.9 million common shares in exchange for
$500,000 -- "virtually nothing," according to the complaint.
Starr is pursuing a separate lawsuit over the bailout
against the New York Fed, whose president in 2008 was Timothy
Geithner, now the U.S. Treasury Secretary.
The New York Fed on Monday filed court papers to dismiss
that lawsuit, saying the bailout "avoided potentially
catastrophic consequences to the national and global economies."
Greenberg, 87, had led AIG for nearly four decades prior to
his 2005 ouster amid questions by regulators over the insurer's
accounting.
His lawyers include David Boies, who represented Vice
President Al Gore in the disputed 2000 presidential election.
AIG's bailout eventually totaled $182.3 billion. The
government's stake has fallen to 61 percent.
The cases are Starr International Co v. U.S., U.S. Court of
Federal Claims, No. 11-00779; and Starr International Co v.
Federal Reserve Bank of New York, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 11-08422.