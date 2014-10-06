(Adds details from trial, background)
By Aruna Viswanatha
WASHINGTON Oct 6 Former Treasury Secretary
Henry "Hank" Paulson told a packed courtroom on Monday that AIG
shareholders were singled out for punishment as part of the U.S.
government's attempt to contain the contagion of the 2008
financial crisis.
The testimony from Paulson appeared to bolster some claims
contained in a lawsuit brought by former AIG Chief Executive
Hank Greenberg, who contends the terms of a government loan to
AIG cheated its shareholders.
"AIG, either fairly or unfairly, ... became a symbol for all
that is bad on Wall Street," Paulson said as he testified about
the U.S. government's bailout of the insurance giant, which
began with a $85 billion loan from the New York Federal Reserve
in September 2008.
Paulson, who appeared relaxed as he testified in federal
court in Washington, said he supported the loan as appropriate
for the circumstances, especially because officials needed to
send a message that any bailout would come with strings
attached.
But he did not shed much light on how the terms of the loan
were selected, which is at the heart of the case.
Paulson was one of the chief architects of the U.S.
government's response to the unprecedented global credit crisis
of 2007-2009, and he has since written a book about the
experience. Monday's courtroom setting put Paulson on the hot
seat in a way he has not experienced since Congress wrapped up
its hearings on the subject years ago.
Legal experts have doubted the strength of the lawsuit,
which is seeking as much as $50 billion from the government. The
outcome of the lawsuit may affect how much flexibility
regulators will have when they respond to future financial
crises.
MORAL HAZARD
In the case of AIG, the Fed initially charged a high
interest rate for the first loan and required a nearly 80
percent stake in the company in exchange, which Greenberg's
lawyers have said was illegal.
While Paulson said he was not involved in setting the
specific terms, he said the provisions were necessary to protect
against "moral hazard," or concerns that other companies would
take reckless risks under the belief that the government would
bail them out with few consequences.
But in response to questions from a government lawyer,
Paulson said Citigroup Inc's shareholders were not subject
to similar terms when the bank also started to falter during the
crisis.
Paulson said Citigroup was different, in part because
policymakers were concerned about short sellers who were
exerting pressure on Citi's stock and would profit if the rescue
targeted Citi's shareholders.
Paulson said he was worried the traders would take the same
strategy to the next bank, a concern he said he did not have
about any of AIG's peers.
AIG's problems stemmed from insurance it wrote on $79
billion worth of shoddy mortgage securities; Citigroup and other
banks facing mounting losses on toxic assets they held.
Paulson took the stand Monday morning wearing a dark suit
and red tie, answering questions so directly that Greenberg's
lawyer, star litigator David Boies, wrapped up what he expected
to be six hours of testimony within a little over one hour.
The testimony by Paulson comes in the second week of what is
expected to be a six-week trial. Former Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner and former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke are expected to testify later this week.
Boies has sought to portray the government as shutting down
possible alternative rescues for AIG in 2008, including one from
Chinese government investors. Paulson testified that such offers
from China were unrealistic without a U.S. government backstop,
which he said he had not been authorized to provide.
On Monday Paulson also said he had spoken in 2008 to
then-presidential candidates John McCain and Barack Obama about
the AIG bailout, and had informed them that AIG shareholders
would be treated harshly. Paulson said he hoped that assurance
would help convince the two candidates to avoid criticizing the
deal in public.
Paulson, who served as President George W. Bush's Treasury
secretary from 2006 to 2009, was previously the chief executive
of Goldman Sachs Group Inc and now runs an institute that
focuses on climate change and other issues.
The case is Starr International Co v. U.S., U.S. Court of
Federal Claims, No. 11-00779
(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)