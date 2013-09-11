EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
NEW YORK, Sept 10 American International Group Inc has decided to stop signing new reinsurance contracts with Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc due to competitive reasons, Bloomberg News reported, citing an unidentified person familiar with the decision.
AIG stopped entering new deals with Berkshire units including National Indemnity Co. and General Re about two months ago, but existing contracts will not be affected, Bloomberg said, citing the person.
The decision comes after Berkshire hired away senior AIG executives and Buffett said he planned to expand his company's commercial insurance operations that compete with AIG.
A spokesman for AIG declined to comment. A spokeswoman for Berkshire did not immediately return a request for comment.
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.