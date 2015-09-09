By Jonathan Stempel
| NEW YORK, Sept 9
NEW YORK, Sept 9 A U.S. appeals court on
Wednesday rejected efforts by American International Group Inc
and Bank of New York Mellon Corp to recoup
hundreds of millions of dollars of foreign tax credits that the
Internal Revenue Service did not allow.
By a 3-0 vote, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New
York dismissed arguments that the federal government, through
the IRS, tried to tax both companies twice by denying them
credits on taxes paid to foreign governments.
Circuit Judge Denny Chin said the transactions at issue were
"most appropriately characterized as shams" under applicable
law, known as the "economic substance" doctrine, because they
were taken to avoid taxes, and appeared to offer little or no
potential for financial gain.
AIG declined to comment. Bank of New York Mellon did not
immediately respond to requests for comment. Both companies are
based in New York.
U.S. law lets companies take credits for income taxes paid
to foreign governments. The IRS has called foreign tax credit
abuse among its top compliance concerns for big companies.
AIG had sought $48.2 million of credits for 1997, following
several cross-border transactions in which the insurer borrowed
$1.6 billion and reinvested it at higher rates, ostensibly to
make a profit, court papers show.
Chin, however, said AIG's calculation of $168.8 million of
pre-tax profit over the life of the transactions did not take
into account various taxes paid and tax credits claimed, and
that a reasonable fact finder could conclude that the
transactions accomplished little.
Meanwhile, court papers show that Bank of New York Mellon
had sought $200 million of credits for 2001 and 2002 tied to a
Barclays Plc product known as STARS, in which it
obtained a low-rate $1.5 billion loan whose proceeds it
reinvested at higher rates.
Chin, however, said the "circular cash flow" arising from
STARS suggested that the bank entered the "extremely convoluted"
arrangement to maximize U.S. and U.K. tax benefits.
Wednesday's decision upheld rulings denying tax credits to
AIG by U.S. District Judge Louis Stanton, and to Bank of New
York Mellon by former U.S. Tax Court Judge Diane Kroupa.
AIG had sued to recoup its tax credits, and $306 million of
payments overall, in March 2009, six months after receiving a
federal bailout. It was effectively suing its owner because the
government owned 80 percent of AIG at the time.
The cases are Bank of New York Mellon Corp v. Commissioner
of Internal Revenue, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No.
14-704; and American International Group Inc v. U.S. in the same
court, No. 14-765.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by David
Gregorio)