May 12 American International Group Inc's
search for its next chief executive has narrowed down to
two internal candidates, the Wall Street Journal reported,
citing people familiar with the matter.
Peter Hancock and Jay Wintrob have emerged as the likely
candidates to succeed Chief Executive Robert Benmosche, who said
that he plans to step down early next year, the Journal
reported. (link.reuters.com/red39v)
The new CEO could be named as early as September, the paper
reported.
Hancock is the head of AIG's global property-casualty
business, while Wintrob leads the life-insurance and retirement
business.
AIG spokesman Jon Diat said the board was evaluating
both internal and external candidates.
The chances of an external candidate leading AIG after
Benmosche look slim unless Hancock and Wintrob fall out of
favor, the Journal report said.
