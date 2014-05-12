May 12 American International Group Inc's search for its next chief executive has narrowed down to two internal candidates, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Peter Hancock and Jay Wintrob have emerged as the likely candidates to succeed Chief Executive Robert Benmosche, who said that he plans to step down early next year, the Journal reported. (link.reuters.com/red39v)

The new CEO could be named as early as September, the paper reported.

Hancock is the head of AIG's global property-casualty business, while Wintrob leads the life-insurance and retirement business.

AIG spokesman Jon Diat said the board was evaluating both internal and external candidates.

The chances of an external candidate leading AIG after Benmosche look slim unless Hancock and Wintrob fall out of favor, the Journal report said. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)