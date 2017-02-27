BRIEF-Hellenic Bank appoints Evripides A. Polykarpou as chairman of the remuneration committee
* EVRIPIDES A. POLYKARPOU WAS APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Feb 27 American International Group Inc's directors are discussing whether to penalize or oust Chief Executive Peter Hancock over a major setback in the insurance firm's turnaround plan, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Fifteen directors are expected to debate on various potential actions at a board meeting in early March, the report said. (on.wsj.com/2lYNS53)
The goals for AIG's restructuring plan include returning $25 billion to shareholders and becoming a "leaner, more profitable and focused insurer" by trimming its property and casualty business and shedding unwanted assets.
AIG could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
