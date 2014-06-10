June 10 American International Group Inc said it named Peter Hancock as its new chief executive, effective Sept. 1.

Hancock, the head of the insurer's global property-casualty business, succeeds Robert Benmosche, who will retire in September.

Benmosche will take up an advisory role at AIG, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)