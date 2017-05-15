May 15 American International Group Inc's priorities will include a commitment to technology as well as a focus on growth and underwriting, the insurance giant's new chief executive officer, Brian Duperreault told investors on Monday.

"I didn't come here to break the company up. I came here to grow it," said the newly appointed Duperreault, in his first remarks as AIG CEO.

