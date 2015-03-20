BRIEF-Aldar properties awards AED 1.7 bln development contract for Yas Acres
* Has appointed Trojan General Contracting as contractor for flagship development on Yas Island - Yas Acres
NEW YORK, March 20 American International Group Inc shareholders won approval on Friday of a $970.5 million settlement resolving claims that they were misled about its subprime mortgage exposure, leading to a liquidity crisis and $182.3 billion in federal bailouts.
U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain in Manhattan granted final approval at a hearing to what lawyers for the investors call one of the largest class action settlements to come out of the 2008 financial crisis.
It marks the largest shareholder class action settlement in a case where no criminal or regulatory enforcement actions were ever pursued, the plaintiffs' lawyers have said.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond and Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Diane Craft)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 289 million dirhams versus 297.5 million dirhams year ago