April 13 American International Group Inc's board of directors declined to award Chief Executive Officer Peter Hancock a cash bonus for his work last year, after the company's dismal financial performance roiled shareholders, according to a proxy filing on Thursday.

He did receive his salary and a longer-term incentive in equities that will start to pay out in 2019.

The insurance company's board has also re-nominated Samuel Merksamer, who represents billionaire Carl Icahn, to serve on the board for another term. Merksamer, who exited the activist investor's firm, Icahn Capital, a unit of Icahn Enterprises LP, last year, would continue as Icahn's representative, according to the proxy filing. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)