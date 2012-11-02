UPDATE 2-Maltese PM Muscat wins second term in snap election
* Says will cut taxes, legalise gay marriage (Adds Muscat comment, details)
Nov 2 Insurer American International Group Inc would like to pay a dividend in 2013 if it could, subject to discussions with regulators, Chief Executive Bob Benmosche said on Friday.
On a conference call with analysts, Benmosche reiterated that AIG's priority for 2013 will be managing its coverage ratio with the hope of ultimately raising its credit ratings.
* Says will cut taxes, legalise gay marriage (Adds Muscat comment, details)
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, boosted by last month's Eurobond sale, the central bank said on Sunday.