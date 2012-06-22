BRIEF-RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust appoints Qi Tang as CFO
* RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust announces appointment of Qi Tang as Chief Financial Officer
June 22 Five former executives of Berkshire Hathaway Inc unit Gen Re and insurer AIG Inc have entered into deferred prosecution agreements to resolve the six-year-old criminal fraud case against them, federal prosecutors said on Friday.
As part of the deal, former Gen Re CEO Ronald Ferguson admitted that elements of a reinsurance transaction between Gen Re and AIG were fraudulent. Ferguson will pay a $200,000 fine and the government will dismiss the indictment against him in a year if he stays out of trouble.
* RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust announces appointment of Qi Tang as Chief Financial Officer
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Large Privately Owned Turkish Banks - Rating Action Report https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/899539 LONDON, June 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Akbank T.A.S. (Akbank), Turkiye Is Bankasi (Isbank), Turkiye Garanti Bankasi (Garanti) and Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi (YKB). The Outlooks on all four banks are Stable. Isbank's and Akbank's 'BB+' Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) are drive