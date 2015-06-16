WASHINGTON, June 16 Former American
International Group chief executive Maurice "Hank" Greenberg
will appeal a U.S. judge's ruling that awarded him and other
shareholders no damages over the company's 2008 bailout, his
company Starr International Co said in a statement on Tuesday.
Judge Thomas Wheeler of the Court of Federal Claims in
Washington, D.C. on Monday sided with Greenberg on a key legal
claim, but refused Starr International's request for up to $50
billion in damages on behalf of Starr and about 270,000 other
shareholders.
Starr, which was AIG's largest shareholder at the time of
the bailout with a 12 percent stake, said in a statement it will
ask an appeals court to "confirm that the government is not
entitled to keep billions of dollars of citizens' money in its
pocket."
Greenberg sued the U.S. government in 2011 arguing federal
officials acted illegally in the initial $85 billion loan
package to the stricken company, which included an interest rate
of 14 percent and taking a nearly 80 percent stake.
But Judge Wheeler wrote in his decision that no compensation
was owed as without the government's intervention, AIG would
have filed for bankruptcy.
Greenberg, who was ousted from AIG in 2005 after almost four
decades at the helm, is due shortly to face trial in a separate
lawsuit brought against him by New York state, which accuses him
and Howard Smith, a former AIG financial officer, of accounting
fraud at AIG from 2000 to 2005.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Alan Crosby)