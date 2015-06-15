(Adds Obama administration statement)
By Lindsay Dunsmuir and Jonathan Stempel
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, June 15 A U.S. judge on
Monday awarded no damages to American International Group Inc
shareholders led by former chief executive Maurice
"Hank" Greenberg in their lawsuit against the U.S. government,
despite finding that the U.S. Federal Reserve exceeded its
authority in the insurer's 2008 bailout.
While Judge Thomas Wheeler of the Federal Court of Claims in
Washington, D.C. sided with Greenberg on a key legal claim, the
decision amounts to a pyrrhic victory that could help shield
regulators from legal challenges to their responses in future
financial crises.
In his opinion, Wheeler said the government showed "unduly
harsh treatment" of AIG compared to other institutions it bailed
out, but that shareholders ultimately benefited from the rescue.
"In the end, the Achilles' heel of Starr's case is that, if
not for the government's intervention, AIG would have filed for
bankruptcy," wrote Wheeler, who was appointed by George W. Bush.
Shares of AIG, which could have been on the hook if damages
had been awarded, rose after the decision became public. They
were up $1.58, or about 2.5 percent, at $63.47 in mid afternoon
trading.
Greenberg, through his company Starr International Co, sued
the U.S. government in 2011. He argued federal officials acted
illegally in the initial $85 billion loan package to the
stricken company, which included an interest rate of 14 percent
and a nearly 80 percent stake.
Starr International Co was AIG's largest shareholder at the
time of the bailout, with a 12 percent stake.
Greenberg, 90, had sought as much as $50 billion in damages
on behalf of Starr and about 270,000 other shareholders.
An Obama admnistration spokesman said the U.S. government
continues to believe it acted "well within legal bounds."
The Federal Reserve added in its own statement that the
bailout terms were appropriately tough to protect taxpayers.
The decision is a blow to Greenberg, whose claims gathered
momentum as his star lawyer, David Boies, hammered away at the
likes of former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, and
former Treasury secretaries Henry "Hank" Paulson and Tim
Geithner, during a six-week trial last fall.
The New York-based insurance giant was rescued by the U.S.
government in September 2008 to stave off bankruptcy after the
company ran up billions of dollars in losses stemming from
insurance it wrote on shoddy mortgage securities.
Justice Department lawyers argued the bailout, which
ultimately rose to $182.3 billion, raised the value of AIG
shares. AIG finished repaying the bailout in 2012, leaving U.S.
taxpayers with a nearly $23 billion profit.
Greenberg, who was ousted from AIG in 2005 after almost four
decades at the helm, is due shortly to face trial in a separate
lawsuit brought against him by New York state, which accuses him
and Howard Smith, a former AIG financial officer, of accounting
fraud at AIG from 2000 to 2005.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir and Jonathan Stempel; Editing by
Paul Simao and Andrew Hay)