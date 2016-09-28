By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK, Sept 28 Maurice "Hank" Greenberg, the
91-year-old former chairman of former American International
Group Inc, said at his fraud trial that he never would
have considered doing a transaction that failed to pass muster
with the insurer's lawyers and accountants.
Greenberg defended himself during his second day of
testimony over two allegedly sham transactions. The trial
finally got under way this month after more than 11 years of
pursuit by three New York attorneys general.
He is accused of engineering a $500 million transaction to
inflate AIG's reserves, and a $200 million transaction to hide
underwriting losses from the auto-warranty program by converting
them into investment losses.
The day's questioning focused on the poorly performing
auto-warranty program. The state claims AIG structured and
invested in an offshore vehicle known as Capco to offload the
losses.
"The concept of converting underwriting losses to investment
losses was intriguing," Greenberg said in the Manhattan
courtroom on Wednesday.
But he said he would only consider using the vehicle after
the lawyers and accountants signed off on it. "It had to pass
muster."
At the same time, under questioning by Assistant New York
Attorney General David Nachman, Greenberg said he did not know
if anyone asked for an opinion from an accounting or law firm
about the propriety of the transaction.
Nachman also offered evidence that Greenberg sent Joseph
Umansky, head of AIG's special reinsurance operations, to the
head of AIG's private bank in Switzerland to find outside
investors for the offshore entity. The attorney general views
the investors as straw men.
Greenberg led AIG for four decades before he was forced out
in 2005. The following year, the insurer paid $1.64 billion to
settle federal and state probes into its business practices.
He still works in the insurance business as head of C.V.
Starr, a privately held company.
If Greenberg is found liable, New York Attorney General Eric
Schneiderman is seeking to bar him and his co-defendant, former
AIG chief financial officer Howard Smith, from the securities
industry and from serving as officers or directors of public
companies.
Schneiderman also is seeking to recoup more than $50 million
from bonuses paid to the executives. The attorney general was
forced to drop damages claims after a 2013 shareholder
settlement.
Greenberg's testimony continues on Thursday. The trial,
which is not taking place every day, may run into early 2017.
The case is People v Greenberg et al, New York State Supreme
Court, New York County No. 401720-2005.
(Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by David Gregorio)