By Lindsay Dunsmuir
| WASHINGTON, April 22
WASHINGTON, April 22 The U.S. government was
"punitive" in its bailout of American International Group Inc in
2008, a lawyer for the company's former chief executive argued
during closing arguments of a trial that may impact how much
flexibility regulators will have when they respond to future
financial crises.
Former AIG Chief Executive Maurice "Hank" Greenberg, who was
in court on Wednesday for the first time during the trial, is
seeking to convince a federal judge that the U.S. government's
rescue terms for the New York-based insurance giant to save it
from bankruptcy cheated its shareholders.
"They were punitive to AIG because someone had to be a
political scapegoat," Greenberg's lawyer, star litigator David
Boies, said on Wednesday in his closing arguments, which
followed six weeks of testimony last fall.
He said the government had singled out AIG and tried to
"demonize" the company.
Greenberg, 89, through his Starr International Co, was AIG's
largest shareholder with a 12 percent stake before the bailout
in September 2008.
AIG's problems stemmed from insurance it wrote on billions
of dollars worth of shoddy mortgage securities.
Greenberg sued the U.S. government in 2011, arguing that the
New York Federal Reserve's initial $85 billion loan package,
which carried an interest rate of 14 percent and a nearly 80
percent U.S. stake in AIG, was an illegal takeover from
shareholders.
Lawyers for the U.S. government countered that the bailout,
which ultimately rose to $182.3 billion, raised the value of AIG
shares and that policymakers had to consider "moral hazard"
concerns when calculating its terms.
"If the Fed had wanted to harm AIG in some way, all it had
to do was nothing," Justice Department lawyer Kenneth Dintzer
said, insisting that the government stepped in because the
private sector deemed such a loan "too risky."
AIG finished repaying the bailout in December 2012, leaving
taxpayers with a nearly $23 billion profit.
On Tuesday, Greenberg made a last-ditch effort to avoid
trial in a lawsuit brought against him by New York state which
accuses him and Howard Smith, a former AIG financial officer, of
accounting fraud at AIG from 2000 to 2005.
Greenberg, who led AIG for almost four decades until 2005,
is seeking as much as $50 billion in damages on behalf of AIG
shareholders. The suit won class-action status two years ago.
The case is Starr International Co v. U.S., U.S. Court of
Federal Claims, No. 11-00779.
(Editing by Ted Botha)