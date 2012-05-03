BRIEF-China Evergrande Group disposes certain shares in China Vanke Co
* Deal for an aggregate consideration of approximately rmb29.2 billion
NEW YORK May 3 Bailed-out insurer American International Group said first-quarter profit more than doubled from a year earlier, when the company racked up substantial catastrophe losses related to the March 11 earthquake in Japan.
AIG said on Thursday net income was $3.2 billion, or $1.71 per share. That compares with year-earlier net income of $1.3 billion, or 31 cents per share.
* Deal for an aggregate consideration of approximately rmb29.2 billion
* Contracted sales value of group in May 2017 amounted to approximately RMB1,283 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: