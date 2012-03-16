March 16 Several banks including Goldman
Sachs have shown an interest in buying American
International Group Inc's complex and troubled assets
tied to the insurer's bailout, the Wall Street Journal said,
citing people familiar with the matter.
The troubled assets, which are held by the Federal Reserve
Bank of New York, are valued at about $47 billion at face value,
the paper said. These toxic assets were acquired by New York Fed
as a part of the AIG bailout at the height of the financial
crisis.
Banks including Barclays PLC's Barclays Capital
unit, Credit Suisse Group AG and Goldman Sachs are
among the ones interested in buying the complex mortgage-backed
assets at around their current market value, the Journal said,
quoting people familiar with the matter.
A few interested buyers have approached the New York Fed
about the collateralized debt obligations. However, the people
told the paper that they do not yet expect any imminent sales.
None of the parties were immediately available for comment
when contacted by Reuters.