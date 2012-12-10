Sailing-Japan test new design model for America's Cup challenge
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
Dec 9 AIG and the Chinese group that has agreed to buy AIG's aircraft leasing business ILFC will submit the deal to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States for review, AIG said on Sunday.
AIG is selling up to 90 percent of ILFC to the group, which intends to leave the company based in the United States. The inter-agency committee, also known as CFIUS, vets foreign deals for security concerns.
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
FRANKFURT, June 3 German generic drug maker Stada will be in a position to stem takeovers of up to 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) thanks to its own acquisition by private equity, Chief Executive Matthias Wiedenfels told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.