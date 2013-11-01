NEW YORK Nov 1 Insurer American International
Group hopes to make a decision on the sale or initial
public offering of its ILFC aircraft leasing unit in the fourth
quarter, the company's chief executive said on Friday.
While a consortium of buyers is making progress on the
purchase, AIG chief Robert Benmosche said on a post-earnings
conference call, the company is considering whether it can close
the transaction this quarter or should instead commit to an IPO
path.
"So that is a decision we hope to make in this fourth
quarter," he said.
AIG said in December 2012 that it had reached an agreement
to sell a stake of up to 90 percent of California-based ILFC to
a consortium of investors, based mainly in China, for $4.7
billion.
But the Chinese consortium has missed earlier deadlines in
the sale process, which is still ongoing.