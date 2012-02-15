Feb 15 American International Group Inc is willing to entertain any offer for its airplane leasing business ILFC Holding Inc but still thinks an initial public offering may be the best route, Chief Executive Bob Benmosche said on Wednesday.

Benmosche, at a Bank of America Merrill Lynch insurance conference, said markets are not ready for an IPO yet given the "noise" recent airline bankruptcies have caused in the aviation market. AIG filed for an IPO for ILFC last fall but has not advanced the issue since.