BRIEF-Dena Bank cuts overnight MCLR by 15 bps
* Dena bank reduces marginal cost based lending rate (MCLR) for various tenors from 1st June, 2017
May 31 Insurer American International Group on Friday said it had not received a scheduled deposit payment related to its sale of airplane leasing company ILFC to a Chinese consortium.
It was not immediately clear from AIG's regulatory filing what that meant for the fate of the deal, and AIG spokesmen were not immediately available to comment. AIG said last December it would sell most of ILFC to the consortium for up to $4.8 billion.
WARSAW/FRANKFURT May 31 Deutsche Bank AG has begun the sale of parts of its Polish banking operations as the German lender offloads non-core assets and frees up capital, market sources told Reuters.