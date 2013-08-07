HONG KONG Aug 7 U.S. insurer American
International Group Inc has extended the deadline for
the sale of its $4.8 billion ILFC aircraft leasing unit to a
Chinese consortium to Aug. 31, Basis Point, a Thomson Reuters
publication, reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
AIG Chief Executive Bob Benmosche said last week on a
post-earnings conference call that the company was open to an
initial public offering of the unit if a deal does not go
through.
The Chinese consortium, which has missed earlier deadlines,
includes P3 Investments, New China Trust Co, one-fifth owned by
Barclays Plc and China Aviation Industrial Fund.