* Company was weighing joining lawsuit by ex-CEO Greenberg
* Congress, public express outrage
* Shares flat
By Ben Berkowitz
Jan 9 Facing anger from Congress and the
American people, AIG Inc said on Wednesday it would not
sue the U.S. government over terms of the company's
multi-billion dollar bailout.
Insurer American International Group had been weighing
whether to join a lawsuit filed by its former Chief Executive
Hank Greenberg and his company Starr International, which owned
12 percent of AIG before its $182 billion rescue that started in
2008.
Greenberg claims the rescue was unfair to shareholders and
that the Federal Reserve Bank of New York charged an excessive
interest rate on its initial loan. He is seeking billions of
dollars in damages.
AIG said its board had carried out its legal and fiduciary
duty to consider joining Greenberg's lawsuit before making its
decision. Greenberg has a case pending in the Court of Federal
Claims in Washington, D.C., and is also appealing the dismissal
of a lawsuit in the federal court in New York.
AIG's Chief Executive Bob Benmosche said in an interview
with CNBC that ultimately the public had to trust the company.
"It is not acceptable socially for AIG to have taken this
money and to think we can go back and sue the government,"
Benmosche said.
AIG said it would not pursue Starr's claims nor would it
allow Starr to pursue them on AIG's behalf, setting the stage
for a fresh legal fight between Greenberg and the company.
The idea that AIG might sue the government struck a raw
nerve with the public, which took to the Internet to vent its
anger at what it viewed as the company's audacity. The volume of
AIG mentions on Twitter rose more than 50-fold on Tuesday,
according to Topsy Analytics.
Starr's attorney, David Boies, said in a statement that
AIG's effort to block Starr from pursuing claims was contrary to
shareholders' interests.
"Whether or not the AIG Board will be successful in blocking
Starr's efforts to recover damages for their shareholders will
ultimately be decided the Court," Boies said.
EMOTIONS RUN HIGH
Former Obama administration adviser Austan Goolsbee said "GO
SCREW YOURSELVES" in a multi-tweet tirade. Comedian Andy
Borowitz drafted a mock letter from the company to taxpayers,
asking for more bailout money to pay for the cost of the
lawsuit. Dozens of obscene comments made descriptive references
to the anatomy of Chief Executive Robert Benmosche.
And those were the gentler barbs. The New York Daily News
ran an editorial cartoon in which a lifeguard saves a drowning
man with "AIG" on his belly. When the lifeguard asks the man how
he feels, the victim says, "Like suing you."
The vitriol was just like it had been in late 2008 and early
2009 when, with the United States deep in recession, AIG
employees hid ID badges and their families were threatened amid
an uproar over bonuses.
A group of congressmen led by Vermont Democrat Peter Welch
sent AIG's chairman a letter late on Tuesday, advising, "Don't
do it. Don't even think about it." Other members of Congress
threatened hearings.
AIG took to Twitter to defend itself, saying it was legally
obligated to at least consider action, but its defense mostly
fell on deaf ears.
The U.S. government rescued the company from the brink of
bankruptcy in September 2008 with a bailout that ultimately
topped $182 billion. After a recapitalization deal closed in
early 2011, the U.S. Treasury owned 92 percent of AIG.
The Treasury sold the last of that stake in mid-December
2012. The government has said it earned a return of $22.7
billion on the rescue.
In a statement, the Obama administration welcomed AIG's
decision.
"AIG ran a careful process and the board's decision not to
join Starr International's lawsuit is the right result,"
Assistant Treasury Secretary Timothy Massad said. "We continue
to believe that Starr's case is without merit and will continue
to defend our actions vigorously."
AIG shares rose 0.3 percent to close at $35.76. The stock
lost half its value in 2011 but then rose more than 50 percent
in 2012, as it showed consistent profitability.