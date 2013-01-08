WASHINGTON Jan 8 The White House declined to
comment on Tuesday on a possible lawsuit by insurer American
International Group against the U.S. government that
alleges the terms of the firm's 2008 bailout were unfair, but
defended the rescue.
"I won't comment on a lawsuit that's pending," White House
spokesman Jay Carney told reporters at a briefing.
"The U.S. government acted in a bipartisan fashion to
prevent the disorderly failure of AIG after concluding that such
a failure would have caused catastrophic damage to the economy
and financial system," he added.
The company has repaid the government for its emergency
funding and the government reaped a profit from the rescue,
Carney noted. The bailout is a reminder of the need to continue
putting financial reforms into place, he said.