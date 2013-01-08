BRIEF-SingTel announces receipt of SGX eligibility-to-list letter for Netlink Trust
* SingTel announces receipt of SGX eligibility-to-list letter for Netlink Trust
BOSTON Jan 8 AIG has an obligation to consider a demand by its former chief executive that the company join a lawsuit challenging some of the terms of the insurer's 2008 government rescue, AIG said on Tuesday.
In a statement, American International Group said its board expected to make a decision "in the next several weeks."
* Greenlight Capital Re Ltd - Simon Burton will be entitled to receive an annual base salary of not less than us$650,000 - sec filing