NEW YORK, May 4 (IFR) - The Federal Reserve on Friday announced it was opening bidding on another batch of toxic assets from Maiden Lane III, the real estate-backed portfolio acquired in the US government's 2008 bailout of AIG.

It invited nine broker-dealers to bid on the latest chunk of assets up for sale, two collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) comprised of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

The announcement comes just a week after the Fed sold two other CDOs from the Maiden Lane III portfolio to Barclays and Deutsche Bank that had a face value of $7.5bn.

All-or-none bids have been invited by May 10 from Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Nomura and RBS.

The complicated investment derivatives helped bring down AIG , which got a massive bailout from the government. But AIG bought back part of the assets last week, and could do so again.

"AIG itself indicated they themselves will be a buyer of Maiden Lane III assets, which makes near-term sales even more likely," said Josh Stirling, who tracks AIG for Sanford C. Bernstein and Co.

" should allow AIG, the Fed and Treasury to continue to drive the story to its logical completion in the coming weeks and months," Stirling told IFR.

A MOTIVATED SELLER

The fact that the Fed and AIG booked a gain on last week's sale, by selling them above market value, all but ensured that the Fed would come back to the market soon to offload more assets.

BlackRock Solutions, the investment manager for ML III, will conduct the competitive bid process for the entirety of the latest holdings, known as Triaxx CDOs.

If the CDOs are dismantled, the underlying RMBS may be poised to deliver long-time price appreciation, according to investors.

High-yield risk assets such as legacy non-agency RMBS are once again considered attractive investments in the current low interest-rate environment.

OTHER DEALS

The Fed's sale last week was successful, despite the market's concern that the burst of supply would hammer prices.

Instead, the underlying securities was absorbed well -- and has encouraged other banks to sell crisis-era toxic securities into a market eagerly hunting for yield.

Earlier this week, UBS announced its own plan to sell $1.535bn in separate CDOs into a market eagerly looking for yield, hoping to piggyback on the success of last week's sale.

Credit Suisse also pitched a "re-pack" or "re-remic" of pieces of the three large commercial real-estate CDOs to investors this week.

Not only was there substantial demand for the last round of Maiden Lane III assets, but the resale value of the underlying securities was somewhere between 77% and 85%.

At the end of the day, the aggressive bidding showed that the remainder of the portfolio might be valued higher than expected, and that deals to enable the Fed to exit its AIG rescue are possible, according to securitization specialists.

