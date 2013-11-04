NEW YORK Nov 4 American International Group Inc
may file a lawsuit against Morgan Stanley related
to $3.7 billion worth of mortgage securities that the investment
bank sponsored or underwrote from 2005 to 2007, and which AIG
purchased, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.
AIG has terminated a "tolling agreement" with Morgan
Stanley, which allowed the companies to try to settle their
dispute out of court. The termination will be effective
Thursday, according to Morgan Stanley's 10-Q filing with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Spokesmen for the two firms did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.