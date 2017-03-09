UPDATE 3-Russia squares up to Boeing, Airbus with maiden jet flight
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
March 9 American International Group said Chief Executive Peter Hancock has informed the board that he plans to resign.
Hancock will remain CEO until a successor has been named, the company said. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
* Basra Oil director general Hayyan Abdul Ghani tells Reuters