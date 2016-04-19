BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare's Zydus gets final FDA nod for drug to treat allergy symptoms
* Says Zydus receives final approval from U.S. FDA for cyproheptadine hydrochloride tablets usp
April 19 Insurer American International Group Inc named Claudine MaCartney as its new chief human resources officer.
MaCartney, who currently leads the human capital planning and business partner practice, will report to Chief Operating Officer Jeffrey Hurd. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Says Zydus receives final approval from U.S. FDA for cyproheptadine hydrochloride tablets usp
May 23 NIIT Technologies Ltd: * Announces co's partnership with Arago Source text - http://bit.ly/2qQWn2D Further company coverage: