June 13 American International Group Inc said it named Eric Taylor senior vice president, independent annuity and accident and health (A&H) distribution.

Taylor joins AIG from life insurance company Genworth Financial where he was national sales manager, annuities.

He will report to John Deremo, executive vice president, AIG Financial Distributors.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)