May 17 Tom Russo, American International Group
Inc's general counsel, will retire after six years with
the insurer, according to a memo seen by Reuters.
Russo, 72, will continue to remain the general counsel until
the insurer finds a replacement, Chief Executive Peter Hancock
wrote in a memo to employees on Tuesday.
Russo led the insurer through negotiations with the U.S.
Treasury and Federal Reserve Bank of New York to repay the
government and taxpayers with a profit, according to the memo.
"The in-house team negotiated more than 90 strategic
transactions to sell AIG's non-core assets, guided six sales of
AIG common stock by the U.S. Treasury, and fended off
unprecedented litigation challenges," Hancock wrote.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)