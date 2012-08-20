Aug 20 American International Group Inc on Monday sold $250 million of subordinated fixed rate notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AMT $250 MLN COUPON 2.375 PCT MATURITY 08/24/2015 TYPE SUB NTS ISS PRICE 99.908 FIRST PAY 02/24/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 2.407 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/23/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 200 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS