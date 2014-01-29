NEW YORK Jan 29 A federal appeals court has
upheld the dismissal of former American International Group Inc
Chief Executive Maurice "Hank" Greenberg's lawsuit
accusing the Federal Reserve Bank of New York of unlawfully
bailing out the insurer at the height of the 2008 financial
crisis.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said "the uniquely
federal interests at stake in stabilizing the national economy"
justified the dismissal of claims under state fiduciary law by
Starr International Co, Greenberg's company.
The decision on Wednesday upheld a November 2012 ruling by
U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer in Manhattan, which had been
seen as an endorsement of broad central bank power to try to
protect the global financial system from systemic threats.
Prior to being bailed out, AIG had been the world's largest
insurer by market value and Starr was its largest shareholder,
with a 12 percent stake.