UPDATE 2-Trump signals he will work with Republican holdouts on health bill
* Obama says Senate "bill will do you harm" (Adds health stock index movement, Spicer quote, details on congressional calendar)
May 23 Insurance company ratings firm A.M. Best said on Tuesday it has removed American International Group Inc from a review it launched in January.
A.M. Best added that it affirmed AIG's long-term issuer credit ratings and other long-term ratings of the insurance giant's subsidiaries. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Paul Simao)
* Obama says Senate "bill will do you harm" (Adds health stock index movement, Spicer quote, details on congressional calendar)
* Financials, energy stocks fall (Recasts, adds detail and quote, updates prices at close)