March 31 A judge's ruling that MetLife Inc
is not "too big to fail" opens up an opportunity for
insurer American International Group Inc to seek an
exemption from the tag, AIG Chief Executive Peter Hancock said
on CNBC on Thursday.
However, Hancock said AIG was "reserving judgment" for now.
AIG's near collapse in 2008 and its $182 billion bailout by
the U.S. government was the driving force behind the inclusion
of certain non-bank financial companies, including AIG, as
"systemically important financial institutions" (SIFIs).
The SIFI designation means regulators believe a collapse of
the company could devastate the U.S. financial system just as
much as the failure of a major bank and comes with increased
regulatory oversight and capital requirements.
Hancock, who said "the whole world was somewhat surprised"
by the MetLife ruling, noted that AIG had shrunk its balance
sheet, giving it a strong case to get its SIFI tag removed.
AIG's mortgage insurance unit, United Guaranty Corp, filed
for an initial public offering on Wednesday as part of AIG's
plan to become smaller. The company also plans to sell its
broker-dealer network.
Activist investor Carl Icahn, who is AIG's fifth largest
shareholder, has been pushing the insurer to become smaller and
simpler to allow it to shed its label as a non-bank SIFI.
General Electric Co's GE Capital, another non-bank,
formally asked the U.S. government on Thursday to stop
designating it a SIFI.
Shares of AIG, which have fallen 12 percent so far this
year, were little changed at $54.55 in premarket trading.
