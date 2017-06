Feb 21 Insurer American International Group Inc reported a fourth-quarter loss of $4 billion on Thursday on the sale of its aircraft leasing business, ILFC.

AIG posted a net loss of $4 billion, or $2.68 per share, compared with a year-earlier profit of $21.5 billion, or $11.31 per share. On an operating basis, AIG posted a profit of $290 million for the quarter.